Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer dedicates his latest victory to Peshawar blast victims

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer has remained undefeated and retained the title of World Boxing Organization Youth World Champion by beating Thai boxer Krung Kling in Dubai.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan boxer shared his fight with the Thai boxer in which he defeated his opponent in no time.

Wazeer dedicated his victory to the victims of Peshawar suicide blast in which over 100 people were killed and dozens got injured.

He wrote, “Alhamdulillah. And still WBO world youth champion and undefeated. Yah fight jeet mai peshawaar police masjid attack mai jo jo shaheed hova hain un k naam kerta hn. Allah ham sab ko apnay hifz-o-amaan mai rekhay ameen. Pakistan zindabad.”

Alhamdulillah. And still WBO world youth champion and undefeated. Yah fight jeet mai peshawaar police masjid attack mai jo jo shaheed hova hain un k naam kerta hn. Allah ham sab ko apnay hifz-o-amaan mai rekhay ameen. Pakistan zindabad☝????????????????❤️ #usmanwazeerboxer #stillchampion pic.twitter.com/NJXJtKrIid — Usman Wazeer (@WazeerUsman) February 5, 2023

The renowned boxer, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, also holds the Asian Boxing Federation Welterweight title.