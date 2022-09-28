Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer makes history in Thailand

Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer makes history in Thailand
Source: Usman Wazeer (Twitter)
BANGKOK – Pakistani boxer Usman Wazeer has added another feather to his cap as he won the World Youth Title Fight played in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 22-year-old professional boxer knocked out Thai rival Somput Seesa in the sixth round to win the title, held under the wings of the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Wazeer has created a history as he has become the first Pakistan to win the world title in the professional boxing.

It is also for the first time that Pakistan participated in the under-23 category.

The renowned boxer, who hails from Gilgit-Baltistan, also holds the Asian Boxing Federation Welterweight title.

