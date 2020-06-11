PHF headquarters closed due to coronavirus
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:45 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
PHF headquarters closed due to coronavirus
Share

LAHORE – Authorities have closed the Pakistan Hockey Federation headquarters due to growing growth of COVID-19 cases in the city.

“PHF headquarters at the national hockey stadium will remain closed till June 21 owing to rapid increase in corona cases in Lahore," said a spokesman of the PFH said on Thursday.

All the employees of the PHF will be working from home to complete day to day work in their respective department, he said.

The spokesman said the decision to reopen the PHF office would be taken after reviewing the ongoing situation of spread of COVID-19 cases in the provincial metropolis.

More From This Category
PHF headquarters closed due to coronavirus
07:45 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Coronavirs brings Pakistan's GDP down to negative ...
06:20 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores ...
04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
PTI’s Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for ...
09:26 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for coronavirus
09:12 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss COVID-19 ...
08:29 AM | 11 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and Europe
04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr