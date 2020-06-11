PHF headquarters closed due to coronavirus

LAHORE – Authorities have closed the Pakistan Hockey Federation headquarters due to growing growth of COVID-19 cases in the city.

“PHF headquarters at the national hockey stadium will remain closed till June 21 owing to rapid increase in corona cases in Lahore," said a spokesman of the PFH said on Thursday.

All the employees of the PHF will be working from home to complete day to day work in their respective department, he said.

The spokesman said the decision to reopen the PHF office would be taken after reviewing the ongoing situation of spread of COVID-19 cases in the provincial metropolis.