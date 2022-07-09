Who can best play Ahmad Shahzad in his biopic?

Pakistani cricketer's reply to interviewer sends Twitter into frenzy
Web Desk
01:30 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
Source: Ahmad Shahzad (Instagram)
LAHORE – Ahmad Shahzad, who has represented Pakistan in all formats of cricket internationally, has a strange wish as he wants Brad Pitt to play him in a biopic if ever made.

The right-hand batsman, who is out of form for past many years, is facing social media trolling since his latest appearance on a TV show.

When asked, to whom he wants to play his role if a biopic is made on his life, the 30-year-old replied that he wanted Brad Pitt, an American actor and producer known as much for his versatility as he is for his handsome face, to play his character.

Later the interviewer, shared the chunk on Twitter where it sparked hilarious comments and memes. 

