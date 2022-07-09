Who can best play Ahmad Shahzad in his biopic?
Pakistani cricketer's reply to interviewer sends Twitter into frenzy
Share
LAHORE – Ahmad Shahzad, who has represented Pakistan in all formats of cricket internationally, has a strange wish as he wants Brad Pitt to play him in a biopic if ever made.
The right-hand batsman, who is out of form for past many years, is facing social media trolling since his latest appearance on a TV show.
When asked, to whom he wants to play his role if a biopic is made on his life, the 30-year-old replied that he wanted Brad Pitt, an American actor and producer known as much for his versatility as he is for his handsome face, to play his character.
Test cricketer @iamAhmadshahzad wants Hollywood star @PittOfficial to play him in his biopic. pic.twitter.com/8nhvN0qp0i— Syed Yahya Hussaini (@SYahyaHussaini) July 7, 2022
Later the interviewer, shared the chunk on Twitter where it sparked hilarious comments and memes.
July 7, 2022
Your laughing tone is perfect answer 😂— Bot no 421 (@JhonCen73620728) July 7, 2022
Brad pitt😁— Mohammad Jamlish Roy (@jamlishsays) July 7, 2022
Ahmad Shahzad blessed with a baby girl 01:25 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Congratulations are in order as Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad and his wife has been blessed with a daughter. Turning ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Umar Akmal visits ailing cricketer Zulqarnain Haider02:07 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
-
- PAKvSL – Pakistan team cancels practice session as curfew imposed ...12:35 PM | 9 Jul, 2022
-
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports seven deaths, 732 fresh cases11:12 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
-
- 'Tell me with your eyes,' says Maya Ali as she shares photos, video ...09:39 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Alizeh Shah and Eveready Pictures amicably resolve a disputed matter08:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022