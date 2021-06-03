Ahmad Shahzad blessed with a baby girl

01:25 PM | 3 Jun, 2021
Ahmad Shahzad blessed with a baby girl
Congratulations are in order as Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad and his wife has been blessed with a daughter.

Turning to his Twitter handle, the 29-year-old shared the happy news with everyone on Wednesday night.

"I have been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great.", he wrote.

Following the happy announcement friends and fans congratulated him. Congratulatory messages started pouring in as Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed extended their best wishes. 

Furthermore, cricketers Umar Amin, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz and other players alongside hundreds of fans also congratulated Shahzad on the birth of his baby girl.

Back in 2005, Shehzad married his childhood friend Sana The couple had a baby boy in 2017 who was named Ali Ahmad Khan.

