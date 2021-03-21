Shraddha Kapoor goes underwater in Maldives – Watch viral video

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor is having a wonderful time in the Maldives.

The Baaghi actress, who turned 34 earlier this month, has been spending holidays with her family and friends in the islands while swimming underwater.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her swimming underwater, captioning it: “Life under water” that was followed by fish emoticons.

In a previous video from the Maldives, Shraddha can be seen dancing her heart out with friends and relatives to Stree song Kamariya.

Amidst her birthday celebrations, the ABCD star star also shared some clicks dropped movie posters of her previous films.