03:59 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
US Consul General Rodriguez applauds PUAN on completing virtual employability conference
LAHORE – The four-day virtual conference hosted by the Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) concluded on Sunday.

US Consul General to Lahore Catherine Rodriguez attended the moot titled: “PUAN Virtual Employability and Skills Conference”. The US diplomat applauded the attendees for their contributions towards improving job skills for the attendees.

The conference provided over 150 Pakistani alumni a chance to virtually learn employability skills, to network, establish professional contacts, and discuss abilities needed to get their first jobs or start a business as entrepreneur. This conference included special sessions dedicated specifically to women’s employability skills.

The conference started on March 12 with Consul General Catherine Rodriguez as the keynote speaker. Topics concerning career development included effective CV writing, preparing for job interviews, building students confidence, connecting students to their career outcomes, economic empowerment of women through skills development, and developing an entrepreneurial mind to foster employability and independence discussed during the conference.

PUAN is a network of Pakistanis who have been a part of the US Government sponsored exchange programs to enhance people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States. These committed individuals have made meaningful contributions to Pakistan through community service, conferences, mentoring youth, and reaching out to inspire and recruit new exchange participants.

The network is jointly administered by the US Embassy and the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP). PUAN is one of the largest and most active USG exchange alumni networks in the world, with more than 32,000 registered members and 14 local chapters throughout Pakistan.

