Masjidul Nabwi will host Taraweeh in Ramzan 2021, confirms Saudi Arabia
Web Desk
04:29 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Masjidul Nabwi will host Taraweeh in Ramzan 2021, confirms Saudi Arabia
Share

MADINA – Authorities have confirmed Taraweeh will be offered in Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) mosque during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Abd al-Rahman Al-Sudais, said on Saturday that the Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid-un-Nabawi, in Madina would open its doors to worshippers while adhering to Covid precautions.

Just a few days after the big Hajj 2021 announcement to take place with no limits this year, the Muslims all around the world happy to learn that the local public will be able to perform Taraweeh at Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

Al Sudais further said the mosque will hold a maximum of 60,000 worshippers at once.

As per Saudi Authorities, Masjid ul Nabwi will be closed half an hour after the Taraweeh prayer and will open two hours before the Fajr prayer.

The mosque will be open around the clock only during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Facebook hosts Discover Ramadan 2021 virtually 06:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

KARACHI – Facebook hosted a virtual event for Pakistani businesses to share insights and key findings regarding ...

More From This Category
Pakistan vows to protect trees on International ...
04:58 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Pakistan, India FMs likely to meet at Heart of ...
03:26 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Indian Aviation minister joins #Pawri club
05:21 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
India’s Modi wishes PM Imran a speedy recovery ...
08:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Nowruz 2021 explained: Anoushey Ashraf shares ...
07:30 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Fire erupts at Saudi Arabia oil refinery after ...
10:44 AM | 20 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Chale To Kat Hi Jayega – Atif Aslam's new single sets internet on fire
06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr