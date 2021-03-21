Indian Aviation minister joins #Pawri club

NEW DELHI – Indian Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday joined in the latest #pawri trend, started by a Pakistani social media influencer, as he said restrictions are necessary in some regions that are seeing a surge in the Covid-19 cases and it's not yet time to party.

"With rising Covid-19 cases in some regions necessitating restrictions & imposition of compulsory RT-PCR tests, it's not yet time to #pawri. But the number of domestic fliers is holding steady. 2,47,037 fliers on 2,330 flights on 19 March 2021. More than 26.3 million fliers since 25 May," the minister tweeted on Saturday.

In view of the current COVID-19 wave, restrictions like lockdowns and night curfews are being imposed in different parts of India.

The minister's tweet to be careful and not party or 'pawri' comes as India on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of the year by reporting more than 43,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

India’s domestic flight operations reached the highest since its resumption on May 25, 2020. on February 28, when more than 3.13 lakh domestic passengers flew through 2,353 flights.

The raging coronavirus pandemic and re-imposition of restrictions all around the world has hit the aviation industry hard. The optimism brought in by the vaccine rollout may get washed out with the new waves, variants of the virus with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicting the risk of an increased number of bankruptcies.