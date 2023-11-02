"Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire," Angelina Jolie voices support for Palestine

On October 31, Israel escalated its air and ground incursion into Gaza, directing a deadly airstrike at the besieged Strip's largest refugee camp, Jabalia. This tragic attack resulted in the loss of more than 50 lives and left nearly 150 people wounded, as reported by Gaza's Indonesian Hospital.
Renowned actor and philanthropist Angelina Jolie once again spoke out to the international community, condemning the unfolding atrocities against the people of Gaza. Jolie shared a haunting image of the devastated Jabalia refugee camp in the aftermath of Israel's airstrike, accompanied by a brief description of the camp provided by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
Jolie's caption highlighted her strong disapproval of the Jabalia attacks, stating, "This is a deliberate bombing of a trapped population with no escape. Gaza has effectively become an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is rapidly turning into a mass grave. Shockingly, 40% of the casualties are innocent children, and entire families are being tragically affected."
She emphasized, "While the world watches, and with the active support of numerous governments, millions of Palestinian civilians—children, women, and families—are enduring collective punishment and dehumanization. They are being denied access to food, medicine, and humanitarian aid, which is a clear violation of international law."
Jolie reiterated her previous appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire and criticized world leaders for not demanding it and obstructing the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties. She made a passionate plea, stating that all lives "matter equally," and those in positions of power must take immediate action to prevent further loss of life.
With nearly 9,000 Palestinians already dead, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened due to relentless military assaults and a blockade that hinders the delivery of essential aid supplies. Despite persistent global calls for a ceasefire, Israel and its allies continue to disregard these pleas, raising extreme concerns.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.
The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.
In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
