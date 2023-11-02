KP bans photography at girl schools events

PESHAWAR – The education department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has imposed a ban on taking photographs during any programme held at the schools for girls.

The department said it took the decision after receiving complaints on the citizen portal. It also directed the administration of all schools to invite only women officers as chief guest.

It categorically stated that no one will be allowed to take photos during the events.

In previous years, administration at various colleges and universities have been impose restrictions regarding the dress code.