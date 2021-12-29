University of Agriculture bans fitted jeans, imposes strict dress code for students
Share
FAISALABAD – Months after Pakistan’s Federal Directorate of Education issued a new dress code, the Toba Tek Singh sub-campus of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has also issued a akin dress code for its male and female students.
Reports said a notification on Tuesday, issued by Principal Dr Nisar Ahmad cited that the male students were not allowed to wear shorts, cut-off jeans, multi-pocket, faded, torn and skin-fitted jeans and trousers, T-shirts with messages of any kind, chappals, and slippers, bandanas, caps, vest of any kind, long hair and ponytails, earrings, wrist straps, and bracelets.
Per said notification, girls were also banned from wearing T-shirts with jeans, sleeveless shirts, see-through and skintight dresses. Female students were also barred from wearing flashy jewelry, anklets, and using heavy make-up.
All students were thenceforth required to adhere to a new dress code policy, as prescribed by the UAF sub-campus Principal.
This is not the first time that an education body has issued such a dress code in Pakistan, as earlier in September, FDE, which oversees educational institutes in the country’s federal capital asked women teachers not to wear jeans and tights and restricted men from wearing jeans and t-shirts.
'Tight jeans, short shirts' banned as FDE issues ... 11:45 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Directorate of Education has issued a recent dress code for the teachers in federal ...
In January-February this year, two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities issued strict dress code policies, banning tight-fitted jeans, T-shirts, and makeup among other things.
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Health Ministry warns of fifth Covid wave in Feb as Omicron spreads10:28 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
- University of Agriculture bans fitted jeans, imposes strict dress ...09:52 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan’s active Covid cases cross 10,000-mark after 3 weeks09:29 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 29 December 202108:41 AM | 29 Dec, 2021
-
- Here’s what Hania did at Dananeer’s birthday bash (VIDEO)09:35 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
- Ushna Shah and Saba Faisal announce project with Anurag Kashyap06:20 PM | 28 Dec, 2021
-
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021