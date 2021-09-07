'Tight jeans, short shirts' banned as FDE issues dress code for teachers in Islamabad
Web Desk
11:45 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
'Tight jeans, short shirts' banned as FDE issues dress code for teachers in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD – Federal Directorate of Education has issued a recent dress code for the teachers in federal institutions which restrict female educationists from wearing jeans and tights.

The letter issued by the director academics stated: “All heads of institutions/section in-charges shall ensure that every staff member observes reasonably good measures in their physical appearance and personal hygiene.”

It added that female staff can wear a clean scarf and hijab while slippers and other funky footwear will be banned in all educational institutions. The male teachers will be restricted to wear jeans and T-shirts. Furthermore, winter shawls for men will also be against the new dress code.

The males have been directed not to wear any casual dressing along with chains and slippers. Long hair and ponytails are also not allowed anymore. It further added that the male teachers can wear sweaters and designs in winter and they must wear waistcoats with shalwar kameez.

The notification further directed all the teachers to don teaching gowns in classes and lab coats in laboratories. The area education officers have been directed to ensure the implementation of the new dress code.

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

