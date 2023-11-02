Shehnaaz Gill paints the town red in latest pictures

Shehnaaz Gill has not only made a name for herself as an actress in both the Hindi and Punjabi film industry but has also emerged as a fashion icon for many around the world. Shehnaaz shot to fame after her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she shared the stage with personalities like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and others. Since then, she has ventured into Bollywood, starring alongside Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and the recently released romantic comedy, 'Thank You for Coming.'
While her professional achievements are commendable, today we are shining the spotlight on her fashion sense. Shehnaaz is highly active on social media and regularly shares updates with her 16.3 million followers on Instagram. Just last night, she attended the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, and a few hours ago, she treated her fans to HD-quality images of her striking look.
On Instagram, Gill shared a post in which she looked like a dazzling siren in a sensuous creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Tagging the designer label, the Bigg Boss 13 sensation captioned her breathtaking photoshoot with, 'We literally painted the town RED!'
She wore a floor-length red gown with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves. The ravishing red taffeta dress was adorned with oversized hand-embroidered blooms dripping with red crystals and sequins. Not to be missed were the eye-catching ruffled sleeves, which extended to her wrists, and a daringly high slit, discreetly concealed amidst layers of voluminous pleats at her waist.
She added allure to her ensemble by pulling back her hair into a sleek bun and opting for striking red lipstick. With minimal and flawless makeup, she complemented the bold lip colour with light mascara, subtle dark-toned eyeshadow, and a touch of highlighter on her cheekbones.
To complete her look, the Honsla Rakh actress chose red high heels to add height to her stature. She kept her accessories minimal, allowing the dazzling embellishments on the bodice to take centre stage.
At the star-studded launch of Jio World Plaza, Shehnaaz joined the likes of Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and many others who showcased their impeccable fashion sense.
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," alongside Salman Khan and "Thank You For Coming," produced by Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor, and Balaji Motion Pictures, owned by Ekta Kapoor.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank however the local unit remained stable in open market on Thursday.
The roller-coaster ride for the Pakistani rupee continues this week and on Wednesday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs280.5 for buying and Rs283.25 for selling.
Euro rrate stands at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.5
|283.25
|Euro
|EUR
|296.3
|299.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75
|75.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.81
|753.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.85
|36.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.01
|913.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.07
|165.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25
|25.3
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.21
|736.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.04
|77.74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.9
|313.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Thursday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs212,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs194,333 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs181,756, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs166,609.
In global market, bullion witnessed a negative trend, with the current rate hovering around $1,983 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Karachi
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Quetta
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Attock
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Multan
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,000
|PKR 2,440
