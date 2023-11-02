Shehnaaz Gill paints the town red in latest pictures

Shehnaaz Gill has not only made a name for herself as an actress in both the Hindi and Punjabi film industry but has also emerged as a fashion icon for many around the world. Shehnaaz shot to fame after her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she shared the stage with personalities like Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, and others. Since then, she has ventured into Bollywood, starring alongside Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and the recently released romantic comedy, 'Thank You for Coming.'

While her professional achievements are commendable, today we are shining the spotlight on her fashion sense. Shehnaaz is highly active on social media and regularly shares updates with her 16.3 million followers on Instagram. Just last night, she attended the launch of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, and a few hours ago, she treated her fans to HD-quality images of her striking look.

On Instagram, Gill shared a post in which she looked like a dazzling siren in a sensuous creation by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Tagging the designer label, the Bigg Boss 13 sensation captioned her breathtaking photoshoot with, 'We literally painted the town RED!'

She wore a floor-length red gown with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves. The ravishing red taffeta dress was adorned with oversized hand-embroidered blooms dripping with red crystals and sequins. Not to be missed were the eye-catching ruffled sleeves, which extended to her wrists, and a daringly high slit, discreetly concealed amidst layers of voluminous pleats at her waist.

She added allure to her ensemble by pulling back her hair into a sleek bun and opting for striking red lipstick. With minimal and flawless makeup, she complemented the bold lip colour with light mascara, subtle dark-toned eyeshadow, and a touch of highlighter on her cheekbones.

To complete her look, the Honsla Rakh actress chose red high heels to add height to her stature. She kept her accessories minimal, allowing the dazzling embellishments on the bodice to take centre stage.

At the star-studded launch of Jio World Plaza, Shehnaaz joined the likes of Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and many others who showcased their impeccable fashion sense.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in the film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," alongside Salman Khan and "Thank You For Coming," produced by Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor, and Balaji Motion Pictures, owned by Ekta Kapoor.