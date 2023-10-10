Search

Why was Shehnaaz Gill in hospital amidst her movie's promotion?

Web Desk
08:54 PM | 10 Oct, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill had everyone worried when she was admitted in hospital amidst the promotion of her latest comic flick, Thank You For Coming.

According to the Indian media outlets, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was occupied in promoting her upcoming project when news of her seeking medical attention made rounds on the internet, worrying millions of fans of the Bigg Boss star.

The Honsla Rakh diva then revealed that she had caught food poisoning and had to be admitted to the hospital. Gill added that she is in better health now, and thanked fans for their concern.

Indian actor Anil Kapoor's daughter and co-producer of Thank You For Coming, Rhea Kapoor, visited Gill at the hospital, media outlets suggest.

