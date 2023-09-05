Bollywood star Shehnaaz Gill says Hania Aamir is the "cutest"

One of the most beloved Bollywood stars, Shehnaaz Gill, has openly expressed her admiration for the celebrated Pakistani actress, Hania Amir and we couldn't agree more.

Gill has been riding the waves of immense stardom, thanks to her vibrant personality, versatility, and undeniable charm. Her journey to fame accelerated significantly through her participation in the popular reality show, Big Boss, which was hosted by the beloved Indian actor Salman Khan.

In the latest turn of events, she took to her Instagram handle to shower Aamir with compliments. She did so while watching a video of the Titli diva passionately lip-syncing to the chart-topping song 'Safar,' originally performed by the famous Punjabi singers Juss and MixSingh.

She commented "cutest" with red heart emojis.

Previously, another Bollywood star Uorfi Javed gushed over her ability to look good in all kinds of fashion choices. "Everything looks good on her! What is this sorcery"

Hania has consistently stolen the limelight in Pakistan through her exceptional acting skills showcased in various chart-topping media projects. Additionally, her social media presence always stands out as top-notch.

Most recently, her latest drama serial, 'Mujhy Pyar Hua Tha,' has garnered worldwide acclaim, cementing her reputation as a multifaceted talent in the entertainment industry.