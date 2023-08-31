WATCH — Hania Aamir strikes SRK's signature pose in London streets

If there's one person enjoying their live to the fullest, that's Hania Aamir without a doubt! The acclaimed Pakistani actress, known for her versatility and beauty, is currently enjoying the best time of her life in U.K. and her Instagram handle is the proof!

Sharing carousels of scintillating candid moments from her luxurious getaway, the Mere Humsafar famed actress set the bar higher for her millions of followersvwhen they go on a trip next time.

The Janaan actress is definitely giving everyone FOMO with her back-to-back Instagram posts as she continues to have a blast.

An actor par excellence, with a touch of drama, Aamir's latest reel went viral for its humorous yet wholesome vibe. Copying SRK's world famous arm-stretching pose, the Pakistani diva aced the signature style of Khan and amused the audience.

“aee tum bore tou nahi horahi na [You sure you're not getting bored?]” the Titli actress quipped in the caption.

On the work front, Aamir has become one of the most sought after artists in Pakistani entertainment fraternity with many blockbuster projects in bank including Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ke Chor, Pyaar Kahani, Visaal, Anaa, Ishqiya, and Dil Ruba to name a few.