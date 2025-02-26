Did Rakhi Sawant get engaged to Dodi Khan? Viral video sparks speculation

Indian actress and item girl Rakhi Sawant has once again become the center of attention, this time due to her association with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. A video of their recent meeting in Dubai has taken social media by storm, particularly a clip where Dodi Khan is seen putting a diamond ring on Rakhi’s finger, fueling speculation about their engagement.

In the video shared by Rakhi Sawant, she flaunts the diamond ring, leading to widespread rumors about a possible engagement. Given Rakhi’s history of controversial relationships, her connection with Dodi Khan has left fans both curious and surprised.

Social media users are now wondering whether Rakhi, who has experienced multiple failed relationships in the past, is embarking on a new chapter with Dodi Khan. The viral video has only intensified speculation, with many questioning the nature of their relationship.

Rakhi Sawant has had several high-profile relationships, including with Abhishek and Ritesh, and was also married to Adil Khan Durrani, though that relationship ended in turmoil. Now, her association with Dodi Khan hints at a new twist in her personal life.

The duo’s interactions on social media have further added to the intrigue. In a previous video message, Dodi Khan playfully offered his hand to Rakhi, to which she responded via a video from India. However, after facing criticism online, Dodi Khan later announced that he would not be marrying Rakhi and even suggested that he would help arrange her marriage with someone else, stating that she would become Pakistan’s daughter-in-law.

Their recent meeting in Dubai, which was captured in multiple viral videos, saw Rakhi confronting Dodi about his past statements, expressing her disappointment over his withdrawal. In another widely shared clip, Dodi is seen placing a diamond ring on Rakhi’s finger. When Rakhi questioned whether the ring was real, Dodi assured her that it was genuine and a token of friendship.

The viral videos have sparked widespread debate among fans, leaving many eager to see where Rakhi Sawant and Dodi Khan’s story leads next.