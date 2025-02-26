Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Did Rakhi Sawant get engaged to Dodi Khan? Viral video sparks speculation

Did Rakhi Sawant Get Engaged To Dodi Khan Viral Video Sparks Speculation

Indian actress and item girl Rakhi Sawant has once again become the center of attention, this time due to her association with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. A video of their recent meeting in Dubai has taken social media by storm, particularly a clip where Dodi Khan is seen putting a diamond ring on Rakhi’s finger, fueling speculation about their engagement.

In the video shared by Rakhi Sawant, she flaunts the diamond ring, leading to widespread rumors about a possible engagement. Given Rakhi’s history of controversial relationships, her connection with Dodi Khan has left fans both curious and surprised.

Social media users are now wondering whether Rakhi, who has experienced multiple failed relationships in the past, is embarking on a new chapter with Dodi Khan. The viral video has only intensified speculation, with many questioning the nature of their relationship.

Rakhi Sawant has had several high-profile relationships, including with Abhishek and Ritesh, and was also married to Adil Khan Durrani, though that relationship ended in turmoil. Now, her association with Dodi Khan hints at a new twist in her personal life.

The duo’s interactions on social media have further added to the intrigue. In a previous video message, Dodi Khan playfully offered his hand to Rakhi, to which she responded via a video from India. However, after facing criticism online, Dodi Khan later announced that he would not be marrying Rakhi and even suggested that he would help arrange her marriage with someone else, stating that she would become Pakistan’s daughter-in-law.

Their recent meeting in Dubai, which was captured in multiple viral videos, saw Rakhi confronting Dodi about his past statements, expressing her disappointment over his withdrawal. In another widely shared clip, Dodi is seen placing a diamond ring on Rakhi’s finger. When Rakhi questioned whether the ring was real, Dodi assured her that it was genuine and a token of friendship.

The viral videos have sparked widespread debate among fans, leaving many eager to see where Rakhi Sawant and Dodi Khan’s story leads next.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 26 February 2025 Wednesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 281.5
Euro EUR 292.75 295.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179 181.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.35 746.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 197.6 200
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.11 3.2
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.35 908.85
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.33 62.93
New Zealand $ NZD 158.9 160.9
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.49 24.79
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.93 76.63
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 25.35 25.65
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Feb-2025/gold-rates-in-pakistan-today-per-tola-gold-prices-on-25-february-2025  

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search