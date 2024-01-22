Search

What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after Sana-Shoaib's marriage?

06:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2024
What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after Sana-Shoaib's marriage?
Source: Umair Jaswal (Instagram)

In the wake of Sana Javed's surprise wedding to Shoaib Malik, eyes turned to her former partner Umair Jaswal. The actor-singer's cryptic Instagram activity sparked speculation and concern amid the social media uproar surrounding the union.

Hours before the wedding photos broke, Jaswal posted a message on Instagram: "Talk to Allah, He misses you."

Further fueling the intrigue, he then addressed a fake account impersonating him on another platform. This move led some to connect the dots, speculating that Jaswal might be subtly referencing the pain of online negativity and misinformation.

Then came the most telling gesture – a video story featuring him against a scenic backdrop accompanied by John Mayer's "Who Says." The song's lyrics about freedom, rewriting history, and moving on resonated deeply with fans. Specific verses like "Who says I can't be free again, New York and Baton Rouge," were seen as symbolic of letting go and embracing a new future.

He still hasn't directly addressed the news. On the other hand, Malik's ex-wife, Sania Mirza took the high road, publicly confirming the divorce and wishing Shoaib and his new wife well.

