What is Umair Jaswal conveying through his Insta stories after Sana-Shoaib's marriage?

In the wake of Sana Javed's surprise wedding to Shoaib Malik, eyes turned to her former partner Umair Jaswal. The actor-singer's cryptic Instagram activity sparked speculation and concern amid the social media uproar surrounding the union.
Hours before the wedding photos broke, Jaswal posted a message on Instagram: "Talk to Allah, He misses you."
Further fueling the intrigue, he then addressed a fake account impersonating him on another platform. This move led some to connect the dots, speculating that Jaswal might be subtly referencing the pain of online negativity and misinformation.
Then came the most telling gesture – a video story featuring him against a scenic backdrop accompanied by John Mayer's "Who Says." The song's lyrics about freedom, rewriting history, and moving on resonated deeply with fans. Specific verses like "Who says I can't be free again, New York and Baton Rouge," were seen as symbolic of letting go and embracing a new future.
He still hasn't directly addressed the news. On the other hand, Malik's ex-wife, Sania Mirza took the high road, publicly confirming the divorce and wishing Shoaib and his new wife well.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Jan 22, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.22
|752.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.18
|39.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.8
|36.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.9
|917.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.88
|734.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.92
|77.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.72
|27.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.17
|324.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
