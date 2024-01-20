Where is Umair Jaswal as ex-wife Sana Javed marries Shoaib Malik?

Remember the fairytale wedding of Pakistani power couple Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed in 2020? It seemed love had conquered all. But fast forward to today, and whispers of cracks in their happily-ever-after have turned into resounding news of Sana's marriage to cricketer Shoaib Malik.
Last year, subtle cracks emerged. The absence of Eid photos, Sana's disappearance from a Jaswal family wedding, and the silent wipeout of couple pictures from social media-fueled speculation for months.
As news of the marriage broke, Umair's Instagram became a virtual flood of emotions. Netizens swarmed his recent picture from Madina, offering both sympathy and outrage. He is currently on Umrah (Muslim) pilgrimage in Madinah.
"He deserves better!" was a recurring refrain, tinged with accusations against Sana regarding alleged drug addiction claims. Others offered prayers for Umair's strength and peace, urging respect for their privacy.
Both ex-partners, Jaswal and Sania Mirza have refrained from commenting on the news.
