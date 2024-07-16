Search

Umair Jaswal's cryptic message on Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's 6-month marriage milestone

07:47 PM | 16 Jul, 2024
sana javed and shoaib malik

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed have marked a significant milestone as their marriage completes six months, accompanied by a reflective message from singer Umair Jaswal.

Umair Jaswal, who was previously married to Sana Javed, posted a thought-provoking quote that has sparked curiosity among their followers.

The renowned Pakistani singer wrote, "In these six months, either you will have a period where you will offer apologies, or it will be a phase where you will make progress; the decision will be yours."

Social media users have been intrigued by Umair Jaswal's cryptic message, interpreting it as a reflection on personal growth and relationships.

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tied the knot in 2020, sharing their wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. However, news of their separation emerged towards the end of 2023.

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik had previously married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

