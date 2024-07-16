Umair Jaswal's cryptic message on Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed's 6-month marriage milestone

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed have marked a significant milestone as their marriage completes six months, accompanied by a reflective message from singer Umair Jaswal.
Umair Jaswal, who was previously married to Sana Javed, posted a thought-provoking quote that has sparked curiosity among their followers.
The renowned Pakistani singer wrote, "In these six months, either you will have a period where you will offer apologies, or it will be a phase where you will make progress; the decision will be yours."
Social media users have been intrigued by Umair Jaswal's cryptic message, interpreting it as a reflection on personal growth and relationships.
Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal tied the knot in 2020, sharing their wedding pictures on their respective Instagram accounts. However, news of their separation emerged towards the end of 2023.
On the other hand, Shoaib Malik had previously married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
