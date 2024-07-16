Search

UAE finally lifts visa ban against this country: Details inside

08:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024
DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has lifted its long-standing visa ban against Nigerian travelers, introducing new digital verification requirements for Nigerian passport holders seeking UAE visas.

This development was announced by Nigeria's Information Minister, Mohammed Idris, on Monday, following successful negotiations between the two governments; the development has ended a 21-month-long ban which had been in effect since October 2022 and had been a bone of contention between the two governments.

Revealing the details, the Nigerian minister noted that the UAE has implemented updated controls and conditions for Nigerians applying for visas.

Those willing to travel to the emirate must now provide identity documents and demonstrate their travel history, among other criteria, to obtain a verification number necessary for visa applications. However, exceptions are made for applicants aged 13 years and younger.

The lifting of the visa ban is expected to cement ties between the two countries and enhance people-to-people contact.

Regarding the reasons, the initial visa ban was reportedly based on several issues, including allegations of misconduct and attempts to bypass visa regulations. The situation further deteriorated when Nigeria reduced Emirates Airlines' weekly flights from 21 to just one, responding to the UAE's refusal to permit Nigerian carrier Air Peace to operate thrice-weekly flights to Dubai.

The lifting of the visa ban coincides with Emirates' announcement in May of plans to resume daily flights between Lagos and Dubai starting in October.

