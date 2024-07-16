Doctor arrested for alleged assault on 9-year-old in Surjani Town

In a disturbing incident unfolding in Karachi's Surjani Town, residents are shocked and outraged following allegations that a nine-year-old girl was assaulted by a local doctor. The community responded swiftly, apprehending the accused, identified as Dr. Barkat, and handing him over to law enforcement.

According to sources, the Surjani Town police have registered a case against Dr. Barkat, who is accused of assaulting the young girl. Medical examinations have been conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into this deeply distressing incident.

Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan has taken serious note of the situation, instructing authorities to gather detailed information from the Sindh Police. He emphasized the need to ensure the safety and security of the victim and her family.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice among local residents, highlighting the urgent need for swift and stringent action against perpetrators of such heinous crimes. It underscores the importance of a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served and to protect vulnerable members of society from such atrocities.

Authorities are committed to providing updates as the investigation progresses, aiming to swiftly bring the perpetrator to justice and provide closure to the affected community.