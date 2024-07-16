Saudi Arabia executes Pakistani national for heroin smuggling

RIYADH - In a stark and severe judgement, Saudi authorities have executed a Pakistani national convicted of heroin smuggling in the capital city of Riyadh.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior issued a statement confirming that the individual, identified as Gul from Pakistan, was apprehended for attempting to smuggle narcotics. According to local reports, the Saudi judiciary had previously sentenced Gul to death, a verdict upheld by both the appellate and supreme courts.

The Ministry further stated that the execution was carried out today in Riyadh, underscoring the kingdom's stringent stance against drug trafficking.

The case underscores the serious consequences faced by those convicted of drug-related offenses in Saudi Arabia, where smuggling and trafficking offenses carry severe penalties under the country's legal framework.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the strict enforcement of anti-narcotics laws in Saudi Arabia, aimed at combating drug trafficking and its associated societal harms.