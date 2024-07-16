Search

Pakistan women's team arrives in Sri Lanka for T20 Cup Cricket Tournament

10:36 PM | 16 Jul, 2024
women t20 world cup

The 15-member Pakistan national women's team has arrived in Sri Lanka to participate in the T20 Cup cricket tournament.

The eight-team event will be held from July 19 to July 28 in Dambulla. Led by captain Nida Dar, the team traveled from Karachi to Colombo via Dubai and then to Dambulla. In Group A, the national women's team will play their first match against arch-rivals and defending champions India on July 19. They will face Nepal on July 21 and the United Arab Emirates on July 23.

The squad includes captain Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najia Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Wahab, and Tuba Hassan.

The tournament features eight teams divided into two groups. Group A consists of Pakistan, India, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, and host Sri Lanka. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the final set to be played on July 28.

10:36 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

11:35 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Punjab witnesses sharp drop in wheat prices

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

