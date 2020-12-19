Pakistan face New Zealand in 2nd T20 tomorrow
Web Desk
08:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Pakistan face New Zealand in 2nd T20 tomorrow
Share

LAHORE – The second T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Auckland tomorrow (Sunday).

The match will start at 1100 hrs Pakistan Standard Time.

New Zealand lead the three-match series one-nil.

Batting first in the Adelaide opener, Pakistan scored 153 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs and in reply, New Zealand scored 156 for the loss of five wickets with seven balls remaining.

Pakistan lose first T20 to New Zealand 02:37 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

AUCKLAND – New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T-20 of three match series at Auckland on ...

Squads

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner/Jacob Duffy

More From This Category
Indians collapse ‘like MIG-21s’ against ...
03:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as Chief Selector of ...
12:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Undefeated UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named ...
10:53 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
#BabarAzam trends as Pakistan misses injured ...
07:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Maria Sharapova officially engaged to millionaire ...
03:21 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Two IBA students bag top spots at an ...
02:48 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrity romances and weddings of 2020
08:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr