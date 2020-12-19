Pakistan face New Zealand in 2nd T20 tomorrow

LAHORE – The second T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Auckland tomorrow (Sunday).

The match will start at 1100 hrs Pakistan Standard Time.

New Zealand lead the three-match series one-nil.

Batting first in the Adelaide opener, Pakistan scored 153 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs and in reply, New Zealand scored 156 for the loss of five wickets with seven balls remaining.

Squads

Pakistan: Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner/Jacob Duffy