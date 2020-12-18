Pakistan lose first T20 to New Zealand

AUCKLAND – New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T-20 of three match series at Auckland on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 153 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs and in reply, New Zealand scored 156 for the loss of five wickets with seven balls remaining.

The second match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Earlier before the match Pakistan captain Shadab Khan and New Zealand captain Mitchell Centenary participated in the unveiling ceremony of the T20 series trophy.

Pakistan squad

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)

New Zealand Squad:

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner/Jacob Duffy