Pakistan lose first T20 to New Zealand
Share
AUCKLAND – New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T-20 of three match series at Auckland on Friday.
Batting first, Pakistan scored 153 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs and in reply, New Zealand scored 156 for the loss of five wickets with seven balls remaining.
Match Summary— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 18, 2020
New Zealand win by five wickets!
Scorecard: https://t.co/XOQpVNvcoJ#NZvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/AKpQIrhn4H
The second match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.
Earlier before the match Pakistan captain Shadab Khan and New Zealand captain Mitchell Centenary participated in the unveiling ceremony of the T20 series trophy.
Pakistan squad
Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)
New Zealand Squad:
Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (captain), Todd Astle, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Blair Tickner/Jacob Duffy
Bad news for team Pakistan as Captain Babar Azam ... 12:17 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan suffered a massive blow as Captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after ...
- realme offers 7i at Rs 39,999, smart audio realme Buds Wireless Pro ...03:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- PIA concerned over Virgin Atlantic flights to and from Pakistan02:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Two IBA students bag top spots at an international entrepreneurial ...02:48 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan lose first T20 to New Zealand02:37 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Sarsabz salutes farmers on second Kissan Day02:19 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Parveen Rizvi aka Sangeeta contracts coronavirus10:25 AM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Mere Paas Tum Ho wins big at LAS 2020 – Check out all Television ...09:55 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Hasnain Lehri and late Zara Abid declared best models at Lux Style ...09:40 PM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020