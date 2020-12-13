Bad news for team Pakistan as Captain Babar Azam ruled out of series against Black Caps

LAHORE – Pakistan suffered a massive blow as Captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture.

Breaking: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session Read more: https://t.co/VT3OeEu50w#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/j0jjc7e83J — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) December 13, 2020

Babar will be unable to attend practice sessions for at least 12 days, so he will not be available for the 3 T20 matches to be played on 18, 20, and 22 December.

Babar Azam, family cleared of harassment ... 02:22 PM | 5 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – A local court has dismissed an application of a woman who accused Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam of ...

“Injuries are part and parcel of professional sport and while it is hugely disappointing to lose a player of Babar Azam’s calibre for the T20Is, this opens up opportunities for the other highly talented and exciting players to step-up, understand their responsibilities and try to prove that the Pakistan side is a complete package,” Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said in a statement.

Earlier Imam-ul-Haq had fractured his left thumb also during a throw-down session. He had also been advised a 12-day rest, which confirmed his non-availability for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan is also carrying a groin niggle, which limited his participation in Sunday’s net sessions to batting only.