PAKvWI: Pakistan seal T20I series win over Windies

KARACHI – Pakistan on Tuesday thrashed West Indies by 9 runs in second of the three-match T20 International series at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan had handed a 173-run target for the visiting team.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam could not perform well in the match as he was sent to pavilion in the third over. The hosts lost their second wicket of Fakhar Zaman with 50 runs on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, when the team had scored only 86 runs in the 12th over, Mohammad Rizwan (38) was also bowled out.

Pakistan also lost two more wickets, Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali, at a score of 111 runs in the 15th over.

By the 20th over, Pakistan managed to score 172 runs for West Indies.

Earlier, Pakistan had won the toss and sent West Indies to field first.

Babar-led squad took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series with a sensational performance in the first T20I on Monday.

The hosts registered a 63-run victory over the visiting team in the opening game of the 3-match series while the visitors need to perform best in order to keep the series alive.

Today’s game is said to be crucial for the Caribbean side and they will need to play out of their skin to level the series 1-1 however, many top players of visiting side are missing this series including skipper Kieron Pollard. On expected lines, the second-stringed squad couldn’t trouble team Pakistan much.

Pakistan becomes first team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year

In another achievement for Green Shirts, team Pakistan has become the first men's team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year after the win of the opening match of the series. With this the latest feat, Pakistan's improved its own record of 17 victories back in 2018.

Another feat for an OUTSTANDING team:

Pakistan have beaten their own record (17 wins) set in 2018! 👏👏👏#HumTouKhelainGey pic.twitter.com/29aJpUivxl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2021

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Ifthikar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr/Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

West Indies: Predicted XI: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes/Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas