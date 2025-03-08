Champions Trophy 2025 final: Virat Kohli suffers knee injury in training

Ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, former Indian captain Virat Kohli sustained an injury during a practice session.

According to sources, the incident occurred on March 9 (Sunday) in Dubai, where the final match was scheduled. During an intense training session, a ball struck Kohli on the knee, prompting him to halt practice immediately.

Following the injury, the team physiotherapist applied a spray and wrapped the affected area, after which Kohli refrained from further batting.

Despite concerns among Indian fans, the team’s coaching staff has assured them that the injury is not serious, and Kohli is expected to participate in the final match.

As India prepares for a high-stakes clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Kohli’s fitness will be closely monitored. Fans and cricket analysts eagerly await updates on his match readiness as India aims for another major ICC title.