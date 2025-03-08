Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Geet & Aditya reunite? Shahid-Kareena’s viral moment wins hearts

Bollywood fans were in for a delightful surprise when Jab We Met stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor shared a warm moment at the IIFA 2025 event in Jaipur. The unexpected reunion of the iconic on-screen duo instantly set social media abuzz, with fans reliving the magic of their beloved film.

Videos and pictures of the two exchanging pleasantries and hugging quickly went viral, sparking waves of nostalgia. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Kareena, much like her character Geet, was animatedly talking, while Shahid, in true Aditya style, listened patiently. The adorable interaction led to an outpouring of comments, with many calling it a “dream come true.”

 

Social media was flooded with reactions, with one fan exclaiming, “OMG! Geet and Aditya are back!” while another declared, “We NEED Jab We Met 2—this is destiny!” Many agreed that their chemistry remains as strong as ever, despite their real-life history.

For those unfamiliar, Kareena and Shahid were once one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. They began dating in 2004 during Fida but parted ways in 2007, shortly before the release of Jab We Met. After years of maintaining their distance, they shared the screen again in Udta Punjab in 2016, though without any direct scenes together.

Their recent meeting at IIFA 2025 has reignited fan hopes of seeing them together on screen once more. Whether Bollywood listens to the demand for a Jab We Met sequel remains to be seen, but for now, this heartwarming moment has given fans plenty to cherish.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

