Actress Nadia Hussain’s husband arrested for multi-crore fraud in private bank

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested actor and model Nadia Hussain’s husband, Atif Muhammad Khan, over allegations of swindling more than Rs 500 million from a private bank.

According to FIA officials, a case (FIR No. 9/25) has been registered at the Corporate Crime Circle Karachi following a complaint from the group head of the bank. Investigations revealed large-scale financial misappropriation, with estimates suggesting that over Rs 1 billion was embezzled.

The case alleges that Atif Khan, with the facilitation of the bank’s CFO and other officials, engaged in criminal misconduct, violating banking regulations and misusing his authority. Reports indicate that he manipulated company accounts, engaged in fraudulent transactions, and altered financial ledgers to cover up fund mismanagement.

Atif Muhammad Khan previously served as the CEO of the bank’s securities division. Nadia Hussain and Atif Khan have been married since 2003 and have four children together.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

