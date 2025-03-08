‘Traitor’: Journalist Imran Riaz Khan heckled, forced to leave superstore in London

LONDON – An unfortunate incident occurred with defiant Pakistani journalist and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan who was allegedly harassed by a group of Pakistani men while he was shopping with his family.

A London based journo shared the incident with pictures as former talkshow host was at supermarket located near Ashton Old Road in Clayton. Those who witnessed the incident claimed that, Khan was shopping with his family when a group of men surrounded him and began making chanting slogans.

The youth allegedly chanted ‘Traitor, Traitor,’ accusing Khan of betraying Pakistan for leaving his homeland amid hard times. Tensions escalated as they continued to taunt him for his decision to move abroad covertly.

After a brief confrontation, Khan, who was traveling in a black Mercedes, left and headed to a nearby restaurant, but the harassers chased him to the restaurant. After being heckled, Khan quickly left the eatery.

The incident sparked concern within the Pakistani diaspora in Britain, raising questions about the growing tensions surrounding social media figures and the sense of division between those who have left Pakistan.

Imran Riaz left Pakistan for the UK amid harassment over his support for Imran Khan and opposition to the military establishment. Once a prominent TV anchor and social media figure, he amasses millions of followers by strongly supporting PTI and using his platforms to criticize Armed forces and coalition government.