Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

‘Traitor’: Journalist Imran Riaz Khan heckled, forced to leave superstore in London

Traitor Journalist Imran Riaz Khan Heckled Forced To Leave Superstore In London

LONDON – An unfortunate incident occurred with defiant Pakistani journalist and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan who was allegedly harassed by a group of Pakistani men while he was shopping with his family.

A London based journo shared the incident with pictures as former talkshow host was at supermarket located near Ashton Old Road in Clayton. Those who witnessed the incident claimed that, Khan was shopping with his family when a group of men surrounded him and began making chanting slogans.

Traitor Journalist Imran Riaz Khan Heckled Forced To Leave Superstore In London

The youth allegedly chanted ‘Traitor, Traitor,’ accusing Khan of betraying Pakistan for leaving his homeland amid hard times. Tensions escalated as they continued to taunt him for his decision to move abroad covertly.

After a brief confrontation, Khan, who was traveling in a black Mercedes, left and headed to a nearby restaurant, but the harassers chased him to the restaurant. After being heckled, Khan quickly left the eatery.

The incident sparked concern within the Pakistani diaspora in Britain, raising questions about the growing tensions surrounding social media figures and the sense of division between those who have left Pakistan.

Imran Riaz left Pakistan for the UK amid harassment over his support for Imran Khan and opposition to the military establishment. Once a prominent TV anchor and social media figure, he amasses millions of followers by strongly supporting PTI and using his platforms to criticize Armed forces and coalition government.

Imran Riaz Khan relocates to UK with family from Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search