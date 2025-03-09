Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 – Gold Price Per Tola

Gold prices remain stable amid massive fluctuations in local and global prices, and per tola rate stands at 306,000 per tola, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat is 262,345 on March 9, 2025, Sunday.

With no changes, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 283,616 per tola, 21 Karat at 270,725, and 18 Karat at 232,050.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Sarafa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rate

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs 306,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs 262,345

Gold Price in Karachi