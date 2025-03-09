Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 Sunday

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on March 9, 2025, in the open market.

On Sunday, 1 USD is 280.15 PKR, 1 Euro is 297.85 PKR, 1 British Pound is 360.5  PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.45 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.05.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.15 for buying and 281.85 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.90.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 
