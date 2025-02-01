Imran Riaz Khan relocates to UK with family from Pakistan

LAHORE – Former anchor and prominent YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan and his family relocated abroad from Pakistan amid various legal cases.

Khan announced his relocation abroad through a post shared on social media platform X. He, however, did not name the destination where he is going to settled along with his family.

In the post shared on January 31, the YouTuber also expressed the difference between “returning through a special plane after a deal with stolen goods” and “migrating while standing firm on one’s beliefs and risking one’s life,” local media reported.

After Imran Riaz Khan announced relocation, senior journalist Moeed Pirzada, who is also in a foreign country, revealed: “Congratulations to Imran Riaz & family for reaching UK safe & sound”.

“Imran and his family faced immense difficulties under Pakistan’s fascist system, but finally, they now have the opportunity to speak openly against the Pakistani state,” he wrote.

Imran Riaz, known for his outspoken views and critical commentary, has faced legal and political challenges in recent years. His decision to leave the country may be linked to mounting pressure and concerns over his safety.