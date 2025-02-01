Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Imran Riaz Khan relocates to UK with family from Pakistan

Imran Riaz Khan Flees Pakistan for Oman Amid Rising Pressure

LAHORE – Former anchor and prominent YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan and his family relocated abroad from Pakistan amid various legal cases.

Khan announced his relocation abroad through a post shared on social media platform X. He, however, did not name the destination where he is going to settled along with his family.

In the post shared on January 31, the YouTuber also expressed the difference between “returning through a special plane after a deal with stolen goods” and “migrating while standing firm on one’s beliefs and risking one’s life,” local media reported.

After Imran Riaz Khan announced relocation, senior journalist Moeed Pirzada, who is also in a foreign country, revealed: “Congratulations to Imran Riaz & family for reaching UK safe & sound”.

“Imran and his family faced immense difficulties under Pakistan’s fascist system, but finally, they now have the opportunity to speak openly against the Pakistani state,” he wrote.

Imran Riaz, known for his outspoken views and critical commentary, has faced legal and political challenges in recent years. His decision to leave the country may be linked to mounting pressure and concerns over his safety.

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

