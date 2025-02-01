Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi College Official Consumes Poison After Fleeing With Exam Fees Of Students

KARACHI – An official of a government college in southern port city of Karachi ran away with fees deposited by students for examinations, leaving their future in limbo.

Reports said the incident took place at Government College for Women Nazimabad where superintendent of the educational institution took away the examination fee amounted to Rs900,000.

The college principal has registered a case against the superintendent and issued admit cards to all victims.

The principal said some of the students will be issued admit cards by Monday.

Later, police told media that the suspect had consumed poisonous substances out of fear of arrest. The college official was immediately transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment, where his stomach was washed. He is now reported to be out of danger.

The police have stated that after being discharged from the hospital, an investigation will be conducted to recover the stolen money from the suspect.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

