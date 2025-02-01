Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

ICC announces match officials for upcoming tri-series in Pakistan

Icc Announces Match Officials For Upcoming Tri Series In Pakistan

LAHORE – Australia’s David Boon, who is a member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team for the tri-nation ODI series involving hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The single league tri-series is set to be played from 8-14 February in Lahore and Karachi as the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium are set to welcome back international cricket.

As Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the much-anticipated opening match on Saturday, 8 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, England’s Michael Gough, member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Aafreedi, an ICC International Panel Umpire, will be the on-field umpires.

ICC Elite Panel Umpire, Richard Illingworth will be the third umpire and Rashid Riaz, member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.

Gaddafi Stadium will also play host to the New Zealand vs South Africa contest on 10 February, where Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz will serve as the on-field umpires, while Michael Gough will be the third umpire. ICC’s International Panel of Umpires’ member Asif Yaqoob will be the fourth umpire for the fixture which is set to be played as a day game.

The action will move to Karachi’s National Bank Stadium for the last league match and the final of the tri-series. Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough will form the on-field umpires’ duo, while Richard Illingworth and Faisal Khan Aafreedi will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively for the Pakistan vs South Africa fixture in Karachi.

In the final on Friday, 14 February, ICC Elite Panel Umpire, Ahsan Raza will officiate as an on-field umpire along with Richard Illingworth, while Michael Gough will be third umpire. Asif Yaqoob will perform duties as the fourth umpire in the final.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search