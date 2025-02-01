Icc Announces Match Officials For Upcoming Tri Series In Pakistan

LAHORE – Australia’s David Boon, who is a member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team for the tri-nation ODI series involving hosts Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The single league tri-series is set to be played from 8-14 February in Lahore and Karachi as the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium and National Bank Stadium are set to welcome back international cricket.

As Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the much-anticipated opening match on Saturday, 8 February at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, England’s Michael Gough, member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and Pakistan’s Faisal Khan Aafreedi, an ICC International Panel Umpire, will be the on-field umpires.

ICC Elite Panel Umpire, Richard Illingworth will be the third umpire and Rashid Riaz, member of the ICC International Panel of Umpires, will be the fourth umpire.

Gaddafi Stadium will also play host to the New Zealand vs South Africa contest on 10 February, where Richard Illingworth and Rashid Riaz will serve as the on-field umpires, while Michael Gough will be the third umpire. ICC’s International Panel of Umpires’ member Asif Yaqoob will be the fourth umpire for the fixture which is set to be played as a day game.

The action will move to Karachi’s National Bank Stadium for the last league match and the final of the tri-series. Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough will form the on-field umpires’ duo, while Richard Illingworth and Faisal Khan Aafreedi will be the third and fourth umpires, respectively for the Pakistan vs South Africa fixture in Karachi.

In the final on Friday, 14 February, ICC Elite Panel Umpire, Ahsan Raza will officiate as an on-field umpire along with Richard Illingworth, while Michael Gough will be third umpire. Asif Yaqoob will perform duties as the fourth umpire in the final.