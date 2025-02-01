Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold reaches fresh high in Pakistan – Check latest rates today

Gold Price Dips By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold reached all-time in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices surged by Rs400 to reach Rs292,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs343 to reach Rs250,514.

The bullion rates also reached a fresh high in international market where per ounce rate increased by $5 to close at $2,797.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs290,300 while the rate of 10-gram gold reached Rs248,885 after gaining Rs1,372.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

