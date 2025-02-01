Gold reaches fresh high in Pakistan – Check latest rates today

KARACHI – Gold reached all-time in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold prices surged by Rs400 to reach Rs292,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs343 to reach Rs250,514.

The bullion rates also reached a fresh high in international market where per ounce rate increased by $5 to close at $2,797.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs290,300 while the rate of 10-gram gold reached Rs248,885 after gaining Rs1,372.