Us Woman Seeking Marriage In Karachi Admitted To Psychiatric Ward

An American woman, Onija, who traveled to Karachi to marry a young Pakistani man, has been admitted to Jinnah Hospital’s psychiatric ward, where she is currently under treatment.

According to hospital sources, police brought Onija to the hospital last night after she was found suffering from severe swelling in her feet and displaying unusual behavior. Doctors have begun conducting various medical tests to assess her condition.

Earlier, Onija’s son, who resides in the United States, released a video statement revealing that his mother suffers from mental health issues. He stated that she had traveled to Pakistan to meet a man and his family with plans to return after two weeks, but she refused to leave.

“We found out through the media that my mother is in Pakistan. My brother and I even arranged a return ticket for her, but she refused to come back,” he said, adding that her cognitive abilities are impaired, and she struggles with decision-making.

Onija, who has been in Karachi since October 11, 2024, insists that she has already married her 19-year-old online partner and is staying in Pakistan out of choice, not for financial reasons. “I am financially independent and did not come to Pakistan for money,” she asserted.

The situation has drawn significant media attention, raising concerns over her well-being and the broader circumstances surrounding her extended stay in Pakistan.