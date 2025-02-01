Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

US woman seeking marriage in Karachi admitted to psychiatric ward

Us Woman Seeking Marriage In Karachi Admitted To Psychiatric Ward

An American woman, Onija, who traveled to Karachi to marry a young Pakistani man, has been admitted to Jinnah Hospital’s psychiatric ward, where she is currently under treatment.

According to hospital sources, police brought Onija to the hospital last night after she was found suffering from severe swelling in her feet and displaying unusual behavior. Doctors have begun conducting various medical tests to assess her condition.

Earlier, Onija’s son, who resides in the United States, released a video statement revealing that his mother suffers from mental health issues. He stated that she had traveled to Pakistan to meet a man and his family with plans to return after two weeks, but she refused to leave.

“We found out through the media that my mother is in Pakistan. My brother and I even arranged a return ticket for her, but she refused to come back,” he said, adding that her cognitive abilities are impaired, and she struggles with decision-making.

Onija, who has been in Karachi since October 11, 2024, insists that she has already married her 19-year-old online partner and is staying in Pakistan out of choice, not for financial reasons. “I am financially independent and did not come to Pakistan for money,” she asserted.

The situation has drawn significant media attention, raising concerns over her well-being and the broader circumstances surrounding her extended stay in Pakistan.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 February 2025 Saturday
Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 279.4 281.1
Euro 289.75 292.5
UK Pound Sterling 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar 193.6 196
China Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.82 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar 898.6 908.1
Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
New Zealand $ 156.31 158.31
Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal 722.9 731.4
Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
Singapore Dollar 207.5 209.5
Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search