Udit Narayan’s on-stage kiss with fan triggers debate on social media

Udit Narayans On Stage Kiss With Fan Triggers Debate On Social Media

Renowned Indian playback singer Udit Narayan has come under heavy criticism for his inappropriate behavior with a female fan during a live concert. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from users.

During the concert, while performing his popular song “Tip Tip Barsa Pani,” Udit Narayan was seen taking selfies with female fans. At one point, he knelt down to take a picture with a fan and kissed her on the cheek. Moments later, after the fan kissed his cheek, Udit Narayan responded by kissing her on the lips, sparking a wave of shock among the audience.

 

The video quickly spread on social media, with users expressing outrage. One user commented, “I can’t believe a legendary singer like Udit Narayan would behave so inappropriately at a live concert. But the real question is, who is more at fault—the fan or Udit Narayan?”

Responding to the controversy, Udit Narayan defended his actions, calling them an expression of love and excitement for his fans. Speaking to Indian media, he stated, “Fans are very passionate. We are sensible people, and some fans even encourage such gestures as a way of expressing their admiration.” He further added, “There is no point in making a big issue out of this. In large crowds, fans sometimes extend their hands for a handshake, or even kiss hands. It’s all part of their excitement, and it shouldn’t be overanalyzed.”

Udit Narayan is considered one of Bollywood’s most celebrated playback singers, having lent his voice to numerous iconic songs, including “Jab Chand Chamka,” “Pyar Hua Ek Baar,” and “Yeh Doori, Yeh Bewafai.” His melodious voice has captivated audiences for decades, making him a globally recognized artist. However, this latest controversy has raised serious questions about his conduct and has left fans divided.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

