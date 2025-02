Saudi Arabia’s new airline launches services in Pakistan

The inaugural flight of the airline, owned by Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia, landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, where it was welcomed with a traditional water salute.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the airline has been granted approval to operate regular flights to and from Pakistan. This move is expected to facilitate increased travel between the two countries, particularly benefiting business travelers, tourists, and pilgrims.

The introduction of this low-cost airline comes amid a rising demand for affordable and accessible air travel, providing passengers with more options while strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.