President Alvi appoints MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh
12:10 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI – President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Kamran Tessori as Governor of Sindh.
President approved Tessori as Governor of Sindh under Article 101 sub-clause as the post was vacant after the resignation of former ruling party leader Imran Ismail.
MQM-Pakistan leader returned last month as he was earlier suspended by the Rabita Committee members over the violation of party discipline in 2018.
More to follow...
- T20 tri-series: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in third ...02:32 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
-
- Nawaz Sharif all set for ‘heart to heart’ talk with Pakistanis ...01:28 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Mobile phone services partly suspended; security beefed up on Eid ...12:49 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- President Alvi appoints MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh12:10 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Another Indian actress quits industry for Islam09:44 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I becomes third highest-grossing ...11:54 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'03:55 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022