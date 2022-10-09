President Alvi appoints MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh
12:10 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
President Alvi appoints MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh
KARACHI – President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Deputy Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Kamran Tessori as Governor of Sindh.

President approved Tessori as Governor of Sindh under Article 101 sub-clause as the post was vacant after the resignation of former ruling party leader Imran Ismail.

MQM-Pakistan leader returned last month as he was earlier suspended by the Rabita Committee members over the violation of party discipline in 2018.

More to follow...

