President Alvi appoints PML-N's Balighur Rehman as Governor Punjab
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of PML-N stalwart Balighur Rehman as the new governor of the country’s most populous region Punjab.

President's Office shared a tweet saying the appointment was based on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's advice in accordance with Article 101 (1) of the Constitution.

Last week, the federal cabinet approved Baligh’s appointment to replace Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Omar Sarfaraz Cheema who was earlier trashed by the president.

The incumbent government earlier approached the president twice for Cheema’s removal but the latter ordered the PTI loyalist to continue holding office until a decision was taken on the summary seeking his removal.

Cheema, who replaced dissent Ch. Sarwar, constantly gave tough time to the federal government, since the election of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

More to follow…

