Sarah, Falak celebrate daughter’s Alyana first birthday in style
Pakistani celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir recently took to Instagram to share adorable moments from the occasion of the first birthday of baby Alyana.

Sharing a series of adorable pictures, the Hum Tum star wrote “Celebration of Alyana’s first birthday”.

The Barbie-themed birthday event up garnered huge praise as fans flocked to the comment section for blessings and wishes.

Alyana’s father Falak Shabir also shared an adorable clip on Instagram.

Sarah and Falak, both avid social media users, always share their best moments on social media however their public displays of affection sparked trolling.

Falak remained in limelight to publicly show his love for his wife and daughter in social media posts.

