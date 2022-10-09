Sarah, Falak celebrate daughter’s Alyana first birthday in style
Share
Pakistani celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir recently took to Instagram to share adorable moments from the occasion of the first birthday of baby Alyana.
Sharing a series of adorable pictures, the Hum Tum star wrote “Celebration of Alyana’s first birthday”.
The Barbie-themed birthday event up garnered huge praise as fans flocked to the comment section for blessings and wishes.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Alyana’s father Falak Shabir also shared an adorable clip on Instagram.
Sarah and Falak, both avid social media users, always share their best moments on social media however their public displays of affection sparked trolling.
Falak Shabir wins hearts as new video with Alyana ... 01:15 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are one of the most adored celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then, the couple ...
Falak remained in limelight to publicly show his love for his wife and daughter in social media posts.
- T20 tri-series: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in third ...02:32 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
-
- Nawaz Sharif all set for ‘heart to heart’ talk with Pakistanis ...01:28 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Mobile phone services partly suspended; security beefed up on Eid ...12:49 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- President Alvi appoints MQM-P’s Kamran Tessori as Governor Sindh12:10 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
-
- Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan I becomes third highest-grossing ...11:54 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Sonya Hussyn unveils first poster of her action film 'Daadal'03:55 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022