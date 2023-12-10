YouTube star Iqra Kanwal shares pictures from her bridal shower

Pakistani YouTuber Iqra Kanwal stole the spotlight with her latest Instagram reel featuring glimpses from her luxurious bridal shower.

Kanwal, who is a doctor by profession, began vlogging during the COVID-19 lockdown back in 2020 and is now one of the most popular Pakistani YouTubers enjoying a whopping 2.57 million subscribers. Despite being a qualified doctor, Kanwal chose to pursue a career in entertainment and is thriving. The doctor-turned-social media celebrity also worked in a short film titled Nagina in 2018, playing the lead character.

The YouTuber has been keeping her fans updated about her wedding and shares intimate moments every now and then. With her wedding festivities kicking off, Kanwal took her fans on a trip with pictures from her dholki sessions, and is now giving netizens FOMO with her bridal shower.

Looking no less than Disney princess Jasmine, Kanwal donned a breathtakingly gorgeous blue gown.