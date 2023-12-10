Which Pakistani cities will host PSL9 matches?

Four major cities, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, will host Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 matches, PSL officials reveals on Sunday.

The venues for the highly anticipated league, in which over 450 players will participate including players from abroad as well as several local players have been decided upon by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The national cricket body's suggested schedule states that the opening game would be played at Lahore on February 19. The franchises have objected, stating that the teams could find it challenging to remain, train, and play there due to the cold and potential fog.

Peshawar Zalmi keeps putting pressure on the cricket body to include Peshawar on its list of venues, all the while promising PCB that the stadium's remaining renovations would be completed in two months.

The PCB has not yet decided whether to add the city to its list of host cities, despite their reassurances.