PSL7: Gladiators' Jason Roy fined for breaching code of conduct

05:14 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy has been fined five percent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct during his side’s eight-wicket defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the 20th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Roy was found to have violated Article 2.21 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” following his reaction after he was adjudged caught behind by Asif Yaqoob off Shaheen Shah Afridi, said an official statement.

Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed to be imposed by Roshan Mahanama and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Waleeed Yaqoob.

All first-time offences of Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 25 per cent of the applicable match fee.

