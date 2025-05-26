PSL 10 Final: Best Moments from Pulsating Final after Lahore Qalandars’ Historic Win

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium saw a nerve-wracking PSL 10 final as Lahore Qalandars secured sensational victory to lift third trophy in stunning fashion. It was a proud moment for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, who became the first skipper to lead Lahore to back-to-back PSL titles, further cementing his legacy in the tournament’s history.

PSL 10 final delivered a rollercoaster of emotions as Lahore Qalandars edged out their opponents in a match packed with breathtaking moments. From thrilling last-ball finishes to electrifying death bowling, the final kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

Lahore Qalandars clinch third PSL title with six-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators

