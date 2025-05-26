Another European nation to recognize Palestine amid Gaza Bloodshed

JERUSALEM – Horrific scenes of violence and continued bloodshed against Palestinians continue to haunt the world, and now Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that EU nation will officially recognize State of Palestine next month.

Abela mentioned worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza as a key reason behind the decision, with nearly 54,000 killed since October 2023.

Maltese premier addressed both domestic concerns and international developments, stressing Valleta’s moral responsibility in the face of escalating violence. “We cannot turn a blind eye to this human tragedy that is intensifying by the day,” he said, referring to the Israeli military offensive in Gaza that has killed nearly 54,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children.

The formal recognition of Palestine will take place following a planned conference on June 20.

He further expressed shock and sorrow over the deaths of nine children belonging to Palestinian doctor Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar. The children were killed on Saturday when Israeli forces bombed their home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

EU nation also offers refuge to Dr. Al-Najjar and her surviving family members. The announcement comes amid a growing international push for the recognition of Palestinian statehood, with several countries reconsidering their foreign policy positions in light of the ongoing conflict.